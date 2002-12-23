Team Effort
Tips for getting the most out of a group sales call
How do you prepare your sales team for a group sales call? To keep your team focused on results, make sure everyone on the team understands these points about the upcoming call:
- What are we trying to do?
- If this call is successful, what will happen?
- Who are the key players?
- What happened on the last call?
- What are we going to ask them to do?
- Why should they do it?
After all, the choir always sounds better when they're all singing the same song.
Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales