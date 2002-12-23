Team Effort

Tips for getting the most out of a group sales call

December 23, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you prepare your sales team for a group sales call? To keep your team focused on results, make sure everyone on the team understands these points about the upcoming call:

What are we trying to do?



If this call is successful, what will happen?



Who are the key players?



What happened on the last call?



What are we going to ask them to do?



Why should they do it?

After all, the choir always sounds better when they're all singing the same song.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales