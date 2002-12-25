Marketing

Just a Click Away

Remind customers and prospects at every opportunity where they can find your Web site.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whenever you are presenting or speaking in front of a group and using any type of participant packets, handouts, overheads or slides, make sure that your URL is listed on every artifact.

  • Put the Web site address on all visuals, such as overheads, slides, projected visuals, photos, charts, graphs and exhibits.
  • Put your Web address on any information booklets, packets, pamphlets, fliers or handouts.
  • Be sure to have the address on each and every page, since participants will sometimes disassemble a package and maintain only those pages relative to them.
  • Put your Web site on any other type of handout, bonus giveaway, gift or premium, as well.
  • During your presentation, refer to your Web site a couple of times and have a visual ready that actually shows one or more pages.
  • Whenever you announce such forums, be sure to include your Web site address in the announcement, press release, bulletin, newsletter or other mode of information dissemination.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business

