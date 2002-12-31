Selling Value

To close the sale, focus on value, not price.

December 31, 2002 1 min read

The seller has a tendency to add more value to the package rather than cut the price, and the buyer has a similar tendency to ask for more value rather than to demand a lower price. Both parties are more likely to meet in the middle because they are not giving up money.

The final solution should meet the needs of both parties. The seller gets a larger sale in terms of dollars, and the buyer gets a better solution to their need in terms of value. Most important, a foundation is laid for a constructive future relationship.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales