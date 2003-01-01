Dare to Compare

Put your product to the test with comparison ads and earn top grades from your target audience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How fast do your company's ads make their best argument for picking your product over others? If it's as quick as the marketers at PUR water filters do it, you, too, earn an A+ for your ad.

Making the point in a flash doesn't get any better than the ad shown here. On one side is a woman carrying a stack of plastic water bottles 12 feet high; on the other, a shot of the simple PUR way to supply yourself with the same amount of water. The headline captures the essence of that comparison: "There's more than one way to get 100 gallons of drinking water into your home."

The great thing about this ad is it's meant for the lazy reader in all of us. Comparison ads can be understood and appreciated without a lot of brain strain. Think of all the "us-versus-them" ads and commercials that "click" in an eyeblink: the clash of ketchup thicknesses, the strength test of wet paper towels, and duels between kitchen doohickeys.

The classic example in the world of comparison advertising was the brazen "Pepsi Challenge." It turned a nation's eyes on a side-by-side showdown between that soft drink and arch rival Coca-Cola. Pepsi blindfolded a set of test subjects and asked them to sip-and-compare without knowing which product they were drinking. Naturally, Pepsi came out on top.

Bottom line: Comparison advertising, staged smartly like that of PUR and Pepsi marketers, can be powerful because it attracts attention (arguably the greatest challenge of all), makes its point very quickly and appears to obviate the need to "shop around" for the best choice. All wise reasons to lay plans for your own company's us-versus-them ad effort.

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market