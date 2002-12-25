Selling Value

Make sure prospects understand your product's benefits.
The majority of price objections are buying tactics and should be dealt with accordingly. One that's generally not a ploy, though, is when prospects say that the value of your proposal is less than its price. If that's truly their perception, you need to take a completely different tack.

Now is the time to make sure you're telling prospects about the benefits of your idea, not the features of your product. Benefits have value; features have price tags.

This is also the time to repeat your benefits and get prospect agreement on each one. It's likely that prospects forgot or overlooked some of your idea's benefits during the presentation.

You can also bring out any "minor" benefits that you haven't covered yet. They may not be insignificant to prospects, so load them on if you need to. The only way to tilt the price/value equation in your favor is to increase the perceived value.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales

