Simplify Your Site

Make it easy on shoppers by adding a search function.

October 29, 2003 1 min read

Many successful Web stores include search functions that allow shoppers to search items throughout the site. Adding this feature makes it easy for consumers to locate the products they want and need, rather than going through endless links and indexes of products. Search features can add much to a Web site by making navigation easy and allowing for click-through buying, but many sites fail to maximize the potential of this feature.

