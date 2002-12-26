Long John Silver's Franchisees Sign Agreement with Acclaris

December 26, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lexington, Kentucky--Acclaris LLC, a business process solutions firm, has signed an agreement with the Association of LJS Franchisees Inc., the franchisee association for Long John Silver's Inc., to provide finance and accounting services to its member franchisees. Under terms of the agreement, the accounting services to be offered will include accounting systems, accounts payable, closing activities and management reporting. -Business Wire