Do you know who's visiting your site?

January 6, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Depending on what your business sells, free online games, various surveys and amusing polls might be key to attracting visitors. When using these slight additions to your site, however, it's important to learn what you can about visitors rather than simply amuse them.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business