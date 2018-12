If your family decides to invest in your business, you'll need a contract.

When borrowing from friends or family, don't forget to put it in writing. Make sure it's clear exactly how much money you need, what you'll use it for and how you'll pay it back. And draw up a legal agreement stating that the person will indeed put money into the business.

