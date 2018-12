The best managers are also good leaders.

September 30, 2003 1 min read

All teams need team leaders. They don't need team managers. Your organization will succeed if you hire people who have the ability to become outstanding team leaders. What is the difference between a manager and a leader? A manager administers, maintains and plans. A leader innovates, develops and sets direction. This is not to say that a person cannot be both a strong manager and a good leader. That's what you want.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees