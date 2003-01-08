Writing Effective Online Content

The right tone and style will help you relate to your audience.

January 8, 2003

When a visitor looks at a Web page, it is a one-on-one experience. Users will be more likely to fully explore your page if it relates to them. A good technique is to use the second-person voice more often than you would in normal writing. This way, the customer feels like you are speaking directly to him rather than to a generic audience.

To keep the audience interested, find the balance between credible tone and stuffy drone, important information and corporate doublespeak. It might be hard to ignore the writing habits that we've nurtured and developed since grade school, but even a slight adjustment in style can make a big difference for your online audience.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business