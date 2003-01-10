Efficiency Checklist
No-fail strategies for using your time wisely
To make sure you're always using your time effectively, put this checklist where you'll see it frequently:
- Delegate work responsibly
- Use nonsales time wisely
- Group calls geographically
- Schedule phone work
- Use voice mail productively
- Work on one thing at a time
- Minimize meetings
- Control reports
- Avoid morning syndrome
- Prioritize emergencies
- Manage pleasant distractions
