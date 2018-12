Should your employees sign a noncompete agreement?

Noncompete agreements are contracts between you and your employees in which your employees promise not to take what they learn while working for you and use it against you while working for a competitor. A typical noncompete agreement says the employee agrees not to work for rivals, solicit business from current clients or otherwise compete with you for some period of time, such as a year, after leaving your company.

