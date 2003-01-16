Image Is Everything

A professional-looking Web site will impress visitors.

January 16, 2003 1 min read

The right use of photography can give your Web site a professional look. You'll need photographs of your business, your products, your employees, your equipment and anything else that potentially gives visitors a sense of you. When you click onto one of the major news media sites, such as CNN.com or NYTimes.com, you immediately expect to see a variety of new photos based on the lead stories of that day.

While no one expects the Web site of a smaller business to offer such a continual and changing variety of photos, visitors to your site maintain some expectations as to what a highly professional, credible site should include.

