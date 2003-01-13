Wendy's Vet Seeks to Renew Bojangles' Brand

Charlotte, North Carolina--With a team of veterans in place at the headquarters of 300-unit Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, owner Joe Drury, the former operations vice president for Wendy's, is intent on rebuilding the 25-year-old chain into a dominant regional quick-service player. At its peak, Bojangles' had 340 restaurants, but the chain was criticized for losing its focus and the system soon declined. Since 1996, however, Bojangles' has built its franchise network from eight to 60 operators who run a total of 184 units. There are another 116 company-owned restaurants, and Drury, who purchased the chain a year-and-a-half ago, would like to reach the 340-unit level again in 2003. -Nation's Restaurant News

