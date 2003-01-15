Pizza Magia Views Papa John's Dessert Pizza Too Similar to its Own

Louisville, Kentucky--Thirty-five store chain Pizza Magia believes Papa John's Cinnapie too closely resembles its own dessert offering, the Sweetie Pie. Papa John's announced on January 2 the introduction of the 6-inch dessert pizza, topped with cinnamon and glazed icing. The Sweetie Pie contains butter cream and cinnamon in a baked Italian dessert pastry, drizzled with vanilla string icing.

This accusation is part of an ongoing feud between Papa John's and Pizza Magia, which is run by former Papa John's president Dan Holland and several former Papa John's executives and employees. In September 2000, Papa John's filed a multiple-count lawsuit against Pizza Magia for a host of trademark violations, including product duplication. A trial date for the suit is set for June. -PizzaMarketplace.com

