McDonald's Ends High-Tech Initiative

Oak Brook, Illinois--In a cost-saving move, McDonald's has pulled the plug on what had been envisioned as a global digital network linking its fast-food restaurants, headquarters and vendors. Called Innovate, the project was killed by the new management team as it focuses on near-term benefits and particularly on restaurant operations, the company said. The move is expected to save McDonald's tens of millions of dollars.

Initial installation of the network was to begin this year in Canada and France. The U.S. portion of its business was scheduled to be linked in about two years. -Associated Press