Expansion News--Assist-2-Sell, Joey's Only, Wingstop

January 17, 2003

Reno, Nevada--Residential discount real estate company Assist-2-Sell added 69 new franchises in 2002. The expansion brings the total number of Assist-2-Sell franchises in 42 states and Canada to 219, up more than 43 percent from the end of 2001. -Business Wire

St. Paul, Minnesota--A group of investors have purchased the U.S. development rights to Joey's Only Seafood chain. There are currently eight Joey's Only locations in the United States and 85 in Canada. Joey's Only Franchising USA plans to have more than 150 locations across the nation in three years and long term believes 1,000 units are possible. -The Business Journal (Minneapolis/St. Paul)

Garland, Texas--Chicken wing chain Wingstop doubled its store openings in 2002. Wingstop opened 46 stores in 2002, bringing the chain's total to 90 stores open in 15 states. -Business Wire