Who New?

The top 50 latest additions to the world of franchising
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Think franchising is all about uniformity? You're wrong. If anything is the key to franchising's success, it's variety. You can count on it: There's always something new on franchising's horizon. For every hamburger-and-fries franchise, you can find a new Japanese-food or chicken-wings franchise. For every ice cream chain, there's an up-and-coming frozen custard franchise. For prospective franchisees, as well as consumers, selection is king.

What are some of the newest stars in the franchising universe? Lucky for you, we've compiled this listing of the 50 top companies that started franchising since 1998, ranked by their scores in Entrepreneur's January 2003 Franchise 500�. This list isn't intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Before you purchase any franchise, you should investigate the opportunity thoroughly by interviewing existing franchisees, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and reading all pertinent literature, including the company's UFOC.

To see our entire listing of new franchises, visit our Franchise Zone now!

 

Listing compiled by Maggie Iskander and Zoy Parkinson-Smith

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched