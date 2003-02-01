Animal Instincts

Discovering your company's combat style can lead to more productive conflicts.

Fights are bad, right?

Not necessarily. According to Lynne Eisaguirre, author of The Power of a Good Fight (Alpha Books), fights can improve relationships and help you find innovative solutions to problems. For a good fight, you should understand the five different fighting styles within your company. Says Eisaguirre, "In conflict, step back from the situation and think 'What are the [reflexive] styles here? And which styles could be most useful?'"

The fighting styles are:

Pit Bulls like to argue and debate. Threatening, aggressive and sometimes very intimidating. Con: Not easy to resolve conflicts with them. Pro: Useful when waging a business "war." Tips: Remind them that not every situation requires all-out war. Ask them to act as devil's advocates-they're good at thinking up opposite viewpoints.

Golden Retrievers want to please everybody. Pro: Tend to be loyal; good for building team morale. Con: May not want to make a firm decision for fear of upsetting someone. Tips: Create an environment that encourages feedback. And because they tend to say yes to everything, be sure they don't work themselves to death.

Roadrunners avoid conflict at all costs and run from enquiries about conflict-it will be difficult for you to find out what their problems are. Pro: Avoid petty/meaningless conflicts. Con: Problems remain unresolved. Tips: They observe conflict from the outside-encourage them to share their sharp observations. Come to them beforehand with what you'll ask them in the meeting-give them time to prepare, so they're not tempted to flee.

Cobras don't directly approach the person they have a conflict with-instead, they go to other members of the group to discuss the problem. Pro: Good at getting a consensus. Con: Can be seen as manipulating and scheming. Tips: Remember they calculate because they're afraid to come to conflict directly. Set up specific times and places for direct communication with them.