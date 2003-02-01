Employees can munch and work on the Web at the same time with this time-saver.

Why, oh why, must employees stop working just because they're having lunch or stoking up on caffeine? They won't if your lunchroom is equipped with the Multi-Media Refrigerator ($8,000) from LG Electronics (www.lgappliances.com). A 25.5-cubic-foot refrigerator with an Internet connection and built-in LCD, the digital fridge lets workers keep researching Web projects and reading e-mail while they munch. The fridge has a built-in TV, camera and Web radio so you can stretch videoconferences through coffee breaks. Here's a morale booster: Alternate photos of your office manager with those pencil requisition training videos on its LCD.