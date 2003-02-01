Hot Disks 02/03

Getting organized, voice navigation and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Power Project: Get organized without wasting time with Microsoft Project 2002. This project-management tool features new Wizards to help handle its myriad features, and it has tools to organize everything from e-mails to spreadsheets. But at $599 (all prices street), the standard version is a little pricey and may be too much for users unfamiliar with project managers.

e-Mail Ease: You don't have to outsource your e-mail needs, no matter how small your company. Ipswitch's IMail Server (www.ipswitch.com) is available for companies with 25 or fewer users, and offers Web messaging, antispam and antivirus tools and remote administration capabilities. It works with Windows NT/2000/XP; pricing starts at $495.

Keep on Talking: IBM's ViaVoice for Windows (www.ibm.com), available in version 10, allows you to navigate through your PC, dictate documents and e-mails, and surf the Web-hands-free. And the more ViaVoice becomes accustomed to your speech patterns, the better the results. The ViaVoice Pro USB edition retails for $189.95 and includes a stereo USB headset microphone.

Store Some More: Registered mail goes electronic with gProof (www.gproof.com). It stores a time-stamped copy of your message on an off-site server, giving you proof the message was sent. You simply cc a gProof address when sending important messages. Pricing starts at $5.99 per month; storage charges are based on the size of the message. (Messages under 10KB cost 25 cents per year stored.)

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market