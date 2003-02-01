Hot Disks 02/03

Getting organized, voice navigation and more

February 1, 2003 2 min read

Power Project: Get organized without wasting time with Microsoft Project 2002. This project-management tool features new Wizards to help handle its myriad features, and it has tools to organize everything from e-mails to spreadsheets. But at $599 (all prices street), the standard version is a little pricey and may be too much for users unfamiliar with project managers.

e-Mail Ease: You don't have to outsource your e-mail needs, no matter how small your company. Ipswitch's IMail Server (www.ipswitch.com) is available for companies with 25 or fewer users, and offers Web messaging, antispam and antivirus tools and remote administration capabilities. It works with Windows NT/2000/XP; pricing starts at $495.

Keep on Talking: IBM's ViaVoice for Windows (www.ibm.com), available in version 10, allows you to navigate through your PC, dictate documents and e-mails, and surf the Web-hands-free. And the more ViaVoice becomes accustomed to your speech patterns, the better the results. The ViaVoice Pro USB edition retails for $189.95 and includes a stereo USB headset microphone.

Store Some More: Registered mail goes electronic with gProof (www.gproof.com). It stores a time-stamped copy of your message on an off-site server, giving you proof the message was sent. You simply cc a gProof address when sending important messages. Pricing starts at $5.99 per month; storage charges are based on the size of the message. (Messages under 10KB cost 25 cents per year stored.)

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.