Tech Buzz 2/03

PDA prices are dropping.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The advent of relatively cheap PocketPCs could put a squeeze on Palm OS. Component prices have come down, and more companies are duking it out in the marketplace. ViewSonic's V35 clocks in at $299 (all prices street), while Dell will apply its successful distribution strategy to this market with a $199 version. This is good for entrepreneurs who are fond of Microsoft's system but not of the $500-plus price tags of most PocketPCs.

The features and specs on new PDAs won't knock your socks off, but they will turn in a workman-like performance. The V35, for example, comes with a 300MHz processor, 32MB of memory and a Secure Digital slot for expansion. Expect PocketPCs to gain market share, but not relegate Palm to an Apple-like status anytime soon.

Entrepreneurs who have been holding off on equipping employees or upgrading PDAs may find these new price points provide the right incentive.

53%
of those who call their PC-maker's tech support line get the problem resolved during the first call.
SOURCE: PC World Magazine

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market