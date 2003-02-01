Tech Buzz 2/03

PDA prices are dropping.

The advent of relatively cheap PocketPCs could put a squeeze on Palm OS. Component prices have come down, and more companies are duking it out in the marketplace. ViewSonic's V35 clocks in at $299 (all prices street), while Dell will apply its successful distribution strategy to this market with a $199 version. This is good for entrepreneurs who are fond of Microsoft's system but not of the $500-plus price tags of most PocketPCs.

The features and specs on new PDAs won't knock your socks off, but they will turn in a workman-like performance. The V35, for example, comes with a 300MHz processor, 32MB of memory and a Secure Digital slot for expansion. Expect PocketPCs to gain market share, but not relegate Palm to an Apple-like status anytime soon.

Entrepreneurs who have been holding off on equipping employees or upgrading PDAs may find these new price points provide the right incentive.