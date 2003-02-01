Management Buzz 2/03

How elder caregiving affects your business; closing the door on an employee tax scam
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Respect Their Elders
The population's aging is having a stealth impact on business. Your employees frequently act as care-givers, call in sick to deal with crises or spend time on the phone clarifying health-care issues. Such care-giving cost businesses $11.4 billion in lost productivity in 1997, according to a study by Metropolitan Life. And the problem is only getting worse.

Firms with women in their 40s are the most affected, according to James Weil, managing director for successful aging at Westport, Connecticut-based LifeCare Inc., which assists companies with events that disrupt employees' lives. The MetLife study indicates female care-givers outnumber males 3 to 1.

Any wonder that more firms are including elder care in their benefits packages? Coverage provides employees with access to counselors, while supplemental services conduct home assessments on elders' living arrangements.

If your budget is too tight to add another benefit, put information in your employee handbook. The Federal Administration on Aging has an elder care locator at (800) 677-1116 or www.eldercare.gov.

Cheat Heat
The Department of Labor is trying to slam the door on a tax scam that gives larger unscrupulous competitors an unfair advantage. Like any firm that employs people, you pay unemployment insurance. The rate you pay depends on how often you've laid off workers in the past. Never had a layoff? Your state department of labor will give you a low "experience" rate.

Some companies, however, garner lower rates by creating multiple corporations and assigning employees to each. When nobody draws unemployment for three years in one of these shell companies, it receives the minimum rate.

"Then they simply start [moving] all the employees from their other corporations into that corporation," says E.A. "Rett" Hensley, chief of unemployment insurance tax at the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Workforce Security. The gambit would cost more than it would save smaller companies. Larger firms, however, can book enormous benefits.

Although perfectly legal in some states, says Hensley, it evades the experience rating provisions of state law. One thing lacking is detection systems in each state. The right software could flag groups of employees moving from companies with high rates to others with low rates. Investigators need to audit transfers carefully.

So without monitoring systems, how do regulators know hanky panky's going on? According to Hensley, it's thanks to upstanding citizens like you fingering the rats because the insurance discrepancy creates an unfair advantage.

Business writer Chris Sandlund works out of Cold Spring, New York.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market