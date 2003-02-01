Out of Nowhere

Tapping your inner deal-maker
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Conrad Hilton was bidding for the Stevens Hotel, a number popped into his head. He put that number on the table and bought the world's largest hotel for just $200 more than the next offer!

Our scientific age devalues intuition. Of course, deal-makers obsess about numbers, payments and logistics. But there is also magic in negotiation, and when you tune into your inner voice and feelings, it will manifest. So what about those brilliant flashes of insight? Where do they come from? And, more important, how can we have more of them?

Intuition works best when you're relaxed. Define your problem, study it and then forget about it for a while. Take a walk, run an errand, do something else. Just let your subconscious take over. There's a reason getting a brilliant idea in the shower is a cliché. Breakthroughs may come when you least expect them.

Pay attention to dreams. Descartes' philosophy, Robert Louis Stevenson's novels, Einstein's theory of relativity, Michael Jackson's music, Mendeleev's periodic table and Jack Nicklaus' golf grip all came out of dreams.

Socrates had a spirit guide or daemon. Douglas MacArthur discussed strategy with an imaginary hero father figure. Do you have any heroes? If not, conjure some up. Ask yourself what they would do. Consider this from James M. Benham, founder of the Capital Preservation Fund: "Whenever I have heavy problems, I simply introduce the problem to my mind. And in time, I always get an answer. I think I have spiritual friends. I believe they will have me pick up a book or a magazine or read something somewhere, or have someone say something to me to give me the input to help me with questions that I have to deal with."

But if your subconscious doesn't throw you pearls on a regular basis, encourage it:

  • Toss a coin. Ask yourself, how do you feel about the outcome? Why?
  • Scribble. Leonardo Da Vinci used this one. Go crazy. What do you get?
  • Force comparison. Open the dictionary and pick a word. How is your problem like an apple or a porcupine?
  • Write with your nondominant hand. Psychologists say it helps access the creative part of your personality.
  • Ask an object. Close your eyes and think of your question. When you open your eyes, let the first object you look at tell you the answer.

To some degree, everyone is intuitive. Just because you can't explain your hunches doesn't mean you shouldn't profit from them.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is the author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market