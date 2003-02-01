Put It There

This entrepreneur will never find his pockets empty--no matter how many of them he has.

February 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Scott Jordan, 38, founder and CEO of Scott eVest LLC

Company:: clothing and licensing company featuring a line of vest/jackets with 16 to 22 pockets that discreetly hold tech gadgets

2003 Sales Projections: $5 million

Weighed Down: "I was practicing law and commuting back and forth, carrying the things that most businesspeople carry with them nowadays-PDA, cell phone, an expandable keyboard. Working in a business casual environment, I would wear sports jackets just to have the extra pockets to put my stuff in. I started asking around and found the need for more pockets was common."

"All my friends told me it was ridiculous--'You're a lawyer, practice law' and 'What's a nice Jewish boy like you doing in the shmatte business?'"

(Un)orderly Fashion: Now selling through www.scottevest.com, Jordan was initially wary of e-commerce when he started the company in 2001. "On the day [the site] went live, a Web site referred to it, and I got 50,000 hits and more than 100 orders. I didn't even have a manufacturer lined up. I had six samples. I had to juggle between sending them to retailers, catalog companies and Asia for production pricing. Each one was like gold to me."