Marketing Buzz 2/03

Advertising on pizza boxes; getting your business in the world record books
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I'll Take That Ad to Go

Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every day, and that pizza acreage often comes in boxes--boxes business owners can blanket with advertisements to reach the pizza-eating public.

According to Joyce Shulman of Jump Media Ltd., a Water Mill, New York, company that sells this kind of nontraditional advertising, businesses can use either large pizza boxes to target families in the suburbs or smaller, personal-sized boxes to reach the urban 9-to-5ers.

If pizza boxes won't work for your ad campaign, consider other nontraditional venues--such as ice bags or coffee cups. Though heavies like Samuel Adams beer have used Jump Media's ice bag ads, Shulman notes a growing business with a local clientele can also benefit from the strategy. Prices range from about $12,000 for a small campaign to about $200,000 for a larger, national one.

Are you wondering which venue will suit your business? Ice bag ads work best for food and beverage businesses, says Shulman, while coffee cup ads are a natural fit for companies in financial services, electronics, high-end consumer goods and other industries that target professionals.

For the Record

Does your business make the tallest, biggest, smallest or fastest widget in the world? If so, you might have a shot at having your name immortalized as a Guinness World Record holder.

Patty Keagle, owner of a Paul Revere's Pizza franchise in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, did just that in 2001 when she and her ex-husband, Joe, created the largest commercially available pizza, measuring 4 feet in diameter.

Although the feat took a year for the Keagles and employee Steve Gholson to accomplish, the effort was more than worth it: Sales increased by 20 percent after a local TV report and national coverage on CNN and Fox News helped spread the word. "It put us on the map," says Patty, 38, who's sold 65 of the enormous pizzas to date, "and it was fun for us to do."

If you're an aspiring record-breaker, make the Guinness Web site (www.guinnessrecords.com) your first stop. There you'll find rules, FAQs, previous records and a form for declaring which record you want to break. Guinness spokesperson Brian Reinert says people can also submit new records and categories for consideration.

Don't despair if you don't have the biggest or grandest product--Reinert notes that a service business can hold a record, too, citing the fastest haircutter as an example. So start thinking about how you can claim Guinness immortality. "Where there's a will, there's a way," says Reinert. "If you can dream it, most likely you can do it."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market