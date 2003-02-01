Novel Opportunity

A big deal puts a small publisher on the map.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Robert James Waller walked into the Front Street Books store in Alpine, Texas, he was like any other customer--except he had penned The Bridges of Madison County. Owners Mike and Jean Hardy were acquainted with Waller, but nothing prepared them for his proposition: to publish the Bridges sequel, A Thousand Country Roads, through their other business, John M. Hardy Publishing Co.

Waller's publisher, Warner Books, was unwilling to print the sequel, presenting a chance of a lifetime for the Hardys, both 59. Plans to publish 25,000 copies drew interest after The Associated Press newswire announced the project. Soon, the Hardys had advance orders for 400,000 copies.

Mike, who used to beg for projects, has received more than 100 manuscripts, resulting in four contracts. With projected 2003 sales of over $500,000, the Hardys balance their lives as well-known publishers with their small-town roots. "I have things I didn't before," says Mike, "but I still think of myself as a small publisher."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market