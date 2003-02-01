What's New 2/03

Heeding the call for the latest cell phone goodies

February 1, 2003 1 min read

Cell phones are more than necessities--they're stylish accessories. Wireless Dimension, a mobile phone accessory franchise owned by Wireless Accessories LLC in Palm Bay, Florida, caters to users who want to deck their phones out with the latest add-ons.

At kiosks and in-line stores, franchisees sell everything from car chargers to faceplates for every cell phone make and model. There are currently 155 Wireless Dimension locations in the United States. In addition, the company is planning its first international units for the coming year and is also looking to expand to nontraditional markets such as colleges and airports.