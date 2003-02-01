Read All About It

What goes on in the VC world? One magazine tells it like it is.

Does it seem like the venture capital world is full of information-but very little of it targets start-up entrepreneurs? Check out American Venture Magazine for insider info that can help you on your trek to get funded.

The quarterly publication is filled with interviews from VCs nationwide. "There's a separation between VCs, investors and entrepreneurs," says editor Chris Phillips, who hopes to bridge the gap. The magazine is also available at www.avce.com, where you can find updates, new articles and an e-mail newsletter. With plans to publish bi-monthly starting this summer, Phillips aims to create an online community where entrepreneurs and investors can meet. "We have an extensive community of investors," he says. "[They're] looking at our community to bring new sources of deals."