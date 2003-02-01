Tall Tales

Don't believe everything you hear about starting a business.

February 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Folklore can be a fun diversion. but there is nothing fun about basing your business on commonly held--yet incorrect--beliefs. Kevin Schehrer, author of Startup! Beyond the Myths to the Reality of Starting a Company debunks start-up myths.

Myth 1: People who survive the brink of business disaster are guides on how to run a business. "Most successful entrepreneurs don't go to that extent," says Schehrer. "And unfortunately, a lot of people end up in serious financial trouble [after] being goaded on [by these stories]." Plan in advance--don't aim for the thrilling story; aim for a steady rise to success.

Myth 2: Start-up success happens quickly. "There's a tendency to underestimate the time and money it's going to take to get something rolling," says Schehrer. "It [can] take years."

Myth 3: If you have a good product or service, customers will automatically come running. "It doesn't matter how great your product or service is," Schehrer says. "It takes marketing to get people to realize your [company] even exists."