It Figures 02/03

Obese people earn

2.5%

less than their thinner co-workers.

SOURCE: Charles L. Baum and William F. Ford, Middle Tennessee State University

African American men and Hispanic men are

50%

more likely and

20%

more likely, respectively, to start a business than white men. SOURCE: The Panel Study of Entrepreneurial Dynamics

90%

of people would tell family and friends to avoid restaurants they thought were dirty.

SOURCE: Opinion Research Corp. International

2ï¿½3

of entrepreneurs are firstborns.

SOURCE: Thomas K. Connellan, author of Bringing Out the Best in Others (Brad Press)

71%

of employees are stressed at work.

SOURCE: UBS/Gallup Organization