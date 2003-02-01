My Queue

It Figures 02/03

Online-ad trends, personal use of the Internet at work, a look at how small businesses are cutting their budgets, and more
This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Obese people earn
2.5%
less than their thinner co-workers.
SOURCE: Charles L. Baum and William F. Ford, Middle Tennessee State University

African American men and Hispanic men are
50%
more likely and
 20%
more likely, respectively, to start a business than white men. SOURCE: The Panel Study of Entrepreneurial Dynamics

90%
of people would tell family and friends to avoid restaurants they thought were dirty.
SOURCE: Opinion Research Corp. International

2ï¿½3
of entrepreneurs are firstborns.
SOURCE: Thomas K. Connellan, author of Bringing Out the Best in Others (Brad Press)

71%
of employees are stressed at work.
SOURCE: UBS/Gallup Organization

Consumers received
60%
more e-mails in 2002 than they did in 2001. They now receive an average of 254 e-mails a week.
SOURCE: DoubleClick Inc.

TRAPPING IN THE NET
  TWENTY-FIVE PERCENT of employees admit they are addicted to personal use of the Internet in the workplace.
Source: Websense 		 
  59% of males and 67% of females occasionally go online while watching TV
SOURCE: DBM 		 
  7.8% of the nation's work force was laid off between 1999 and 2001
SOURCE: Bureau of Labor Statistics 		 

