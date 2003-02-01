It Figures 02/03
Obese people earn
2.5%
less than their thinner co-workers.
SOURCE: Charles L. Baum and William F. Ford, Middle Tennessee State University
African American men and Hispanic men are
90%
71%
Consumers received
|TRAPPING IN THE NET
TWENTY-FIVE PERCENT
of employees admit they are addicted to personal use of the Internet in the workplace.
Source: Websense
59%
of males and 67% of females occasionally go online while watching TV
SOURCE: DBM
7.8%
of the nation's work force was laid off between 1999 and 2001
SOURCE: Bureau of Labor Statistics