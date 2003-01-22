Making the Right Choice

Answer these questions <i>before</i> you offer a candidate a job.

January 22, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When interviewing, be conscious of how you feel. Make sure you record how comfortable you feel with each candidate when you are interviewing several people with similar backgrounds. Take notes once you conclude an interview session. Why did you feel comfortable or uncomfortable with this candidate? Who do you think will best respond to your direction? Who will be the most productive? Which candidate exhibits the most enthusiasm and interest in you and your organization?

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees