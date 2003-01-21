Big Boy Grows Brand With Expansion Plans, New Retro Prototype

January 21, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Warren, Michigan--With the scheduled opening of a new building prototype, Big Boy Restaurants Int'l. is poised to jump-start expansion that has been on hold while the 67-year-old family chain rebuilt its infrastructure. According to Big Boy's leaders, the opening of the chain's first "classic" semi-retro style locations marks a significant step in a rebuilding process that began when the chain was acquired in 2001 by media mogul Robert Liggett, Jr. from its bankrupt former parent, Elias Brothers. With several new units already under construction, Big Boy sees itself as being on its way to boosting market share. The company opened three units in 2002 and plans to open six more this year. -Nation's Restaurant News