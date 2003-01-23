Carlson Wagonlit Travel Associates Launch Visa Credit Card

Minneapolis--Through a new no-annual-fee "Carlson Travel Rewards" Visa credit card program, Carlson Wagonlit Travel customers will be able to earn two points for every dollar spent and use the card toward travel opportunities that can be redeemed when 40,000 points have been earned. Redemption for rewards will be offered exclusively by participating Carlson Wagonlit Travel locations nationally. -Carlson Wagonlit Travel

