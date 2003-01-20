Donate Space All Over the Place

Build an online community with your business acting as town square.

When you allow users to create their own Web pages, it builds a sense of community for your business's Web page, in the same way that chat rooms and forums do. People naturally want to share the Web pages that they create with their family members, friends, and co-workers. If every member's Web site contains a link back to your company's home page, then you can count on gaining more traffic to your Web site.

