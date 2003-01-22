Content Is King

Post informative articles on your Web site to keep visitors interested.

January 22, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Posting articles on your Web site is a time-proven technique for generating repeat visitors. The articles can vary in length, from around 250 to 3,000 words. You can offer a single article or a series of articles. They can be permanently posted, rotated or offered for a limited duration. These articles can be offered to any visitor via password, for a fee or as part of a club. Post them by topic areas, dates, titles, word lengths or any other criteria.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business