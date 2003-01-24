Disciplining Employees

January 24, 2003 1 min read

1. Act immediately. Justice delayed is justice denied, according to this approach. This means you should see that disciplinary action follows as closely as possible the infraction that called for it.

2. Issue a warning first. Tell employees what the consequences are the first time they break the rules. The next time it happens, follow through with actual disciplinary action.

3. Be consistent and do not play favorites. Justice should be blind.