Don't let the convenience of e-mail pass you by.

January 28, 2003 1 min read

E-mail gives you a fast, convenient and reliable way to stay in touch with customers. You can even set your computer to automatically send e-mails wishing customers happy birthdays or responding to routine communications with boilerplate messages such as "I'll get right to it." Don't neglect to collect customers' e-mail addresses.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business