Popeyes and Cinnabon Seek New Leaders

Atlanta--Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits' New Year's resolution is to find a new president after the surprise exit in December of Jon Luther, who had helped the chain grow to the second-largest U.S. quick-service chicken restaurant. Luther announced December 9 he would leave Popeyes' parent company AFC Enterprises Inc. to become CEO of Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' Donuts.

The search is on both internally and externally to find a replacement for Luther, according to a Popeyes spokesperson. Luther was the second division head to leave AFC in 2002. Gregg Kaplan, president of Cinnabon, left the company in June. A permanent replacement has yet to be found, though Chris Elliott, Cinnabon's COO, is running the chain in the interim. -Atlanta Business Chronicle