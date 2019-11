January 29, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

San Diego--Jack in the Box Inc. has entered the fast-casual restaurant category by acquiring Qdoba Restaurant Corp., operator and franchisor of Qdoba Mexican Grill, from ACI Capital Co., Western Growth Capital and other private investors. The acquisition makes Qdoba, which currently has 85 restaurants in 16 states, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jack in the Box Inc. -Business Wire