Tell Them How They're Doing

January 30, 2003 1 min read

Too often, managers treat employees like missiles that can be launched at a target and need to be checked only if the resulting explosion misses the target. In fact, employees need frequent positive reinforcement to let them know they are doing a good job, and to encourage them to keep it up. In practical terms, you should let every employee know about something he or she has done well at least once a week. Recognition costs you nothing to dole out but can be an important tool in your management kit.

