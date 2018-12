If you're seeking advice, why not try the government experts?

The SBA Office of International Trade helps advise small businesses and coordinate SBA export-related activities, including making hundreds of loans annually to exporters. The SBA also runs the Export Legal Assistance Network, which consists of international trade attorneys who give free initial consultations on export matters to small businesses.

