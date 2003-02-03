Wingstop Chain Purchased

February 3, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Garland, Texas--Wingstop Holdings Inc., a corporation newly formed by Hartz Restaurants Int'l Inc. and Gemini Investors Inc., has purchased the Wingstop Restaurants Inc. chicken chain from its owner and founder, Antonio Swad. Wingstop operates and franchises 94 fast casual restaurants in 16 states, with an additional 160 restaurants in development in 24 states.

With the transaction completed on January 15, Wingstop is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wingstop Holdings Inc. The franchise's offices and management team will remain at its current headquarters near Dallas. -Business Wire