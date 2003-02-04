7-Eleven to Sell Computers

February 4, 2003 1 min read

Dallas--When you next step into one of the ubiquitous stores of the 7-Eleven chain to pick up a cup of coffee and a cruller, buy a computer while you're at it. The chain of convenience stores announced that it will begin marketing desktop and laptop computers made by Northgate Innovations Inc. of City of Industry, California. It's believed to be the first time computers have been sold by a national convenience store chain.

The computers won't actually share counter space with hot dogs cooking on hot rollers; instead, interested customers will be given a brochure with a code number. If they log on to 7-Eleven's site, they will be able to order a customized computer using the code number from the brochure. -Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal