Partnership/Cobranding News--McDonald's, Krystal, Meineke

February 5, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. and Blockbuster Inc. are bringing a joint restaurant and video rental store to Oklahoma City. The joint venture on the store, scheduled to open in the summer, is the second between the companies. The first store opened in College Station, Texas, in December 2001. -The Daily Oklahoman

Chattanooga, Tennessee--Hamburger chain Krystal signed an agreement with Sodexho Inc. to put Krystal outlets in some of its 6,000 locations across the country. Sodexho officials said they will evaluate opportunities in food courts and cafeterias on college campuses to add Krystal units. This agreement is part of Krystal's plans to double in size within the next five years with new restaurants, markets and menu items. -The Chattanooga Times/Free Press

Charlotte, North Carolina--Meineke Discount Muffler Shops is interested in taking over some of the 563 auto-repair shops that Penske Auto Centers was operating at Kmart locations nationwide until last spring. Meineke has submitted two proposals requesting permission to assume control over several dozen of the shuttered sites. Kmart, which has been approached by several interested corporations and franchisees, admits to having discussions with interested parties, including a Meineke franchisee, but has not finalized any agreements. -Detroit Free Press