Menu and Prototype News--Atlanta Bread Co., Great Wraps, Pizza Hut

February 6, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Smyrna, Georgia--Atlanta Bread Co. is testing hot breakfast and dinner menu choices like Belgian waffles and barbecue chicken pizza at six stores. Before encouraging franchisees to make an investment in the neighborhood of $100,000 to retrofit with equipment like a wood-burning oven for the pizzas, Atlanta Bread Co. first wants assurance that the new dishes can earn their keep. -QSR

Atlanta--Great Wraps has unveiled a new caf� prototype to expand its hot wrapped sandwich chain beyond mall food court locations. The new 1,400 to 1,700 strip center stores are aimed at customers coming from office buildings, medical complexes and residences. -Fishman Public Relations

Dallas--Pizza Hut has launched its first freestanding building design that does not incorporate the chain's signature red roof, to facilitate cobranding with other concepts. The prototype, in Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly seats 100 and has a carryout area. -Nation's Restaurant News