Expansion News--Captain D's, Jerry's Subs and Pizza, Sir Speedy, Sport Clips

February 7, 2003 1 min read

Nashville, Tennessee--Captain D's Seafood has signed two franchise development agreements that will result in the opening of four new restaurants in Mississippi and Tennessee over the next three years. The agreements will increase the company's total unit count to 570 restaurants, 240 of which will be franchise units. -Nichol & Co. LTD

Gaithersburg, Maryland--Jerry's Subs and Pizza is scouting the Baltimore area for several new business sites. The company wants to open 30 new restaurants in the next two years. -PizzaMarketplace.com

Mission Viejo, California--Sir Speedy recently expanded its franchising into China with the opening of a new center in Shanghai in December. This is one of 20 to 30 locations slated to open over the next two years. -Sir Speedy Inc.

Georgetown, Texas--Sport Clips Inc., a sports-theme salon franchise, plans to expand into four states in the coming year. The company intends to open 80 to 100 new stores and break into new territories, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Nevada. -Austin Business Journal