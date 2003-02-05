Entrepreneurs

Hey! Work on Your Own Time, Buddy!

Want hours flexible enough to suit your needs and your clients' demands? It's not a huge stretch if you follow our advice.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of . Subscribe »

QUESTION: One reason I wanted to start a homebased business was to have flexible hours. How can I work when I want to work and still be available to my clients?

ANSWER: More than any other factor, the kind of business you choose determines the flexibility of your hours. If you're an artist or a craftsperson, for example, you can usually work at your own pace during the hours of your choosing.

But service businesses, such as massage therapy, image consulting and professional organizing, usually involve appointments, so you lose a certain amount of flexibility. If you develop regular clients, some are apt to want their appointments at a particular time of day or week, but you do have the ability to negotiate appointment times with most people.

Often, you can schedule clients at times that are mutually convenient. In fact, one way of specializing is to offer appointments during nontraditional hours, like at night or on weekends. After all, 40 percent of full-time employees work nontraditional schedules themselves and may prefer appointments on their way to and from work.

Many other businesses don't require particular hours and aren't appointment-centered, but clients nevertheless demand that work be delivered on deadline. In fact, we, along with Lisa Roberts, found in the national survey we did for our book, The Entrepreneurial Parent (Tarcher), that meeting deadlines was the challenge entrepreneurs most frequently mentioned.

Deadlines are a particular issue for one woman we know who subcontracts with ad agencies to do PR work for their construction industry clients. She chooses the hours she works, but she must meet the ad agencies' killer deadlines, even if it means sometimes putting her life on hold.

If you want to keep specific hours for yourself, you can follow the example of another entrepreneur we know. She tells people she has a commitment during the hours she doesn't want to work. During the "non-working" hours, e-mail and her voice-mail system allow clients to contact her.

If you are willing to be "electronically tethered," as so many corporate employees are today, a cell phone, a pager, and newer multipurpose handheld devices such as Handspring's Treo 300 and the Danger Hiphop can enable clients to contact you regardless of time and place. That will give you the flexibility to go about your life and still be available to clients who must reach you.

Ultimately, finding a satisfactory level of flexibility depends on what flexibility means to you, and what trade-offs you're willing to make.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century