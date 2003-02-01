Perfecting the Elevator Pitch

Learn to rattle off a spiel quickly about your company, and soon you'll have more contacts than you'll know what to do with.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2003 issue of Teen Startups. Subscribe »

The more time you spend in business, the more you will hear people refer to "the elevator pitch." The goal of this column is to inform you of what the elevator pitch is, how to develop one and how to use it effectively in the business world. It is an essential part of any networking strategy.

What is an elevator pitch? As an entrepreneur, you may find yourself always pitching your product or service to a potential customer, partner or investor. Sometimes these people only have the 60 seconds it takes to ride an elevator, hence the term elevator pitch. You should not have just one elevator pitch perfected, but rather a few different pitches that you can target depending on your audience.

Next Step
Need some help with your schmoozing skills? Click here.

Developing the Pitch
Start by deciding how many tailored pitches you want to develop. I would suggest putting a general pitch together and then tailoring it to the investor, the customer or the partner. Then make a list of the most important nuggets of information you want to communicate. Include such information as your product and what problem it solves, prominent executives or board members, customers, when you expect to make a profit, competitive landscape and where you fit in, etc.

Organize those bits of information into a coherent description of your company that answers the who, what, when, where, why and how questions. For example, a start for me could be: "My name is Ben Casnocha. I'm founder and chairman (who) of a San Francisco-based (where) technology company that has developed affordable customer service solutions for the public sector (what). Since our launch in September 2001 (when), we have signed up numerous municipalities and we're on track to becoming a market leader in the customer service/e-government arena." That's just a beginning. If I were speaking to a city manager, I may want to talk more about the product and what specific problems it solves. If I were talking to a potential partner, perhaps I'd talk more about our growth strategies and product lines. To investors, obviously I'd offer more numbers concerning profitability, burn rate and the like.

Don't feel pressured to include every fact about your company in the elevator pitch--simply provide a hook to get the person interested. The ultimate goal of the pitch is to exchange business cards and follow up with a call or meeting to talk more. While you certainly want to engage the person with your story, remember to listen to their spiel as well. People like talking about themselves and their successes.

Here are some other tips to consider:

  • Watch the lingo. Be wary of technobabble or fancy MBA buzzwords. Talk at a level that everyone can understand.
  • Grab the person's attention. Don't let them fall asleep on you. Something like "we're revolutionizing the way government interacts with their citizens" can pique interest.
  • Don't forget the call to action. Even if it's merely an exchange of business cards, you wouldn't want all your effort in putting together the pitch to go to waste!

With an effective elevator pitch in place, you can whip it out at almost every business occasion. It's a must for every entrepreneur.

Fourteen-year-old Ben Casnocha is founder, CEO and chairman of Comcate Inc., a San Francisco firm focused on providing technology solutions for local governments. His work has been profiled in over 50 magazines, newspapers, radio stations, TV outlets and Web sites nationwide. Got something to squawk about? Write to Casnocha at ben@comcate.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market